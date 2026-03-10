Jalen Smith News: Will suit up Tuesday
Smith (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Smith will shed his probable tag and suit up for a second consecutive contest following a five-game absence due to a left calf strain. The big man logged 20 minutes off the bench during his return in Sunday's loss to Sacramento, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction Tuesday.
