Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Will suit up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Smith (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Smith will shed his probable tag and suit up for a second consecutive contest following a five-game absence due to a left calf strain. The big man logged 20 minutes off the bench during his return in Sunday's loss to Sacramento, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction Tuesday.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
