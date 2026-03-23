Jalen Smith News: Won't start Monday

Smith (calf) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Smith will play despite previously being listed as questionable due to right calf injury management, but he'll be limited to 22-24 minutes, prompting the Bulls to keep Nick Richards in the starting lineup at center. In 32 games as a reserve this season, Smith is averaging 9.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.1 minutes per contest.