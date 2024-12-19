Jalen Suggs Injury: Ankle injury ends night early

Suggs checked out of Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Thunder with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter due to a left ankle injury and didn't return, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. "I just want to make sure he's going to be OK for the long haul," head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Suggs' status after the game.

Suggs initially tweaked the ankle late in the second quarter and checked out of the game, but he was back on the court for the start of the second half. However, the point guard lasted just four minutes into the third quarter before his night came to an early, even though the Magic never formally ruled him out. Suggs -- who finished the game with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes -- should be viewed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat until the Magic post their next injury report.