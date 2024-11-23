Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Suggs Injury: Doubtful to return Saturday

Published on November 23, 2024

Suggs is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a sore left hamstring, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Suggs tweaked his left hamstring in the first half of Saturday's game, and it doesn't appear he will return to the court. Anthony Black, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris should see increased minutes off the Magic bench due to Suggs' injury.

