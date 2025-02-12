Jalen Suggs Injury: Downgraded to out

Suggs (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This is an expected update, considering Suggs was listed as doubtful for Wednesday. His next chance to suit up for the Magic will come Feb. 20 against the Hawks. With Suggs sidelined for a ninth straight game against Charlotte, Orlando should continue to ride a hot-hand approach with Cole Anthony in the starting lineup and Anthony Black from the bench.