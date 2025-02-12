Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 2:31pm

Suggs (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This is an expected update, considering Suggs was listed as doubtful for Wednesday. His next chance to suit up for the Magic will come Feb. 20 against the Hawks. With Suggs sidelined for a ninth straight game against Charlotte, Orlando should continue to ride a hot-hand approach with Cole Anthony in the starting lineup and Anthony Black from the bench.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now