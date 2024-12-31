Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Suggs (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Suggs was forced out of Sunday's win over the Nets in the second quarter due to a right wrist sprain, but he practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday. In December, Suggs averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game across 12 appearances.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now