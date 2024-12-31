Jalen Suggs Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Suggs (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Suggs was forced out of Sunday's win over the Nets in the second quarter due to a right wrist sprain, but he practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday. In December, Suggs averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game across 12 appearances.