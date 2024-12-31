Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Suggs (wrist) participated in Tuesday's practice, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Anthony Black (back), on the other hand, was held out of practice. Suggs sustained a right wrist sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets and wasn't able to return, but it sounds like he escaped with a mild injury. There will be more clarity on his status for Wednesday's game against Detroit when the Magic release their injury report Tuesday evening.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now