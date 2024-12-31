Jalen Suggs Injury: Goes through practice

Suggs (wrist) participated in Tuesday's practice, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Anthony Black (back), on the other hand, was held out of practice. Suggs sustained a right wrist sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets and wasn't able to return, but it sounds like he escaped with a mild injury. There will be more clarity on his status for Wednesday's game against Detroit when the Magic release their injury report Tuesday evening.