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Jalen Suggs Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:01am

Suggs (illness) participated in Thursday's morning shootaround, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings on the official injury report after missing the Magic's recent back-to-back set due to an ailment. However, coach Jamahl Mosley said Suggs is "definitely" feeling better, so the guard is trending in the right direction.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
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