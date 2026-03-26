Jalen Suggs Injury: Goes through shootaround
Suggs (illness) participated in Thursday's morning shootaround, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Suggs remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings on the official injury report after missing the Magic's recent back-to-back set due to an ailment. However, coach Jamahl Mosley said Suggs is "definitely" feeling better, so the guard is trending in the right direction.
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