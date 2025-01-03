Jalen Suggs Injury: Heads to locker room in wheelchair
Suggs exited Friday's game against the Raptors in a wheelchair due to an apparent back injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Suggs took a fall and immediately favored his back Friday, and he had trouble standing on his own before heading to the locker room in a wheelchair. In his absence, Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph should handle point guard duties for the Magic.
