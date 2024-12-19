Jalen Suggs Injury: Heads to locker room Thursday

Suggs went back to the locker room late in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Thunder with an apparent left ankle injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs left the game with 1:36 remaining in the first half after going down in a significant amount of pain and grabbing at his lower left leg. If the 23-year-old is unable to return, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.