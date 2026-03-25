Jalen Suggs Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Suggs is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to an illness.
Suggs is at risk of missing a third straight contest with the ailment. If the guard isn't feeling well enough to play Thursday, more playing time at point guard would be remain open for Jevon Carter and Jamal Cain.
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