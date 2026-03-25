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Jalen Suggs Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 1:51pm

Suggs is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to an illness.

Suggs is at risk of missing a third straight contest with the ailment. If the guard isn't feeling well enough to play Thursday, more playing time at point guard would be remain open for Jevon Carter and Jamal Cain.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
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