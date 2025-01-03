Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Leaves early with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 6:04am

Suggs won't return to Friday's game against the Raptors due to back spasms, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Suggs suffered the injury late in the second quarter, when he stumbled on a non-contact play and stayed on the ground for several minutes before needing a wheelchair to get off the court. The Magic are off Saturday, but the injury could force Suggs to miss the team's next game Sunday versus the Jazz. A potential Suggs absence would free up more playing time in the backcourt for Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph.

