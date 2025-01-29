Jalen Suggs Injury: Listed as questionable
Suggs (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Portland.
Suggs returned from a 10-game absence due to a low back strain in Saturday's win over the Pistons, but picked up an injury to his quad in the process. He's day-to-day, however, and the Magic may wait to see how it responds in the morning shootaround or warmups before a decision is made on his status. Anthony Black will likely draw the start if Suggs is unable to go.
