Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 10:00am

Suggs (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Suggs, who has missed the past three games for Orlando, remains day-to-day with his back issue. If he continues to miss time, Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva are likely to absorb more minutes for the Magic.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
34 days ago