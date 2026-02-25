Jalen Suggs Injury: Listed as questionable
Suggs (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Suggs, who has missed the past three games for Orlando, remains day-to-day with his back issue. If he continues to miss time, Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva are likely to absorb more minutes for the Magic.
