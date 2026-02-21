Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Suggs (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Suggs will be sidelined for the first leg of the Magic's back-to-back set due to back spasms, but the fifth-year guard could be availalbe for Sunday's road tilt against the Clippers. The Magic will turn to Jevon Carter, Jett Howard, Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva to pick up the slack in Suggs' absence.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
