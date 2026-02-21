Jalen Suggs Injury: Not playing Saturday
Suggs (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Suggs will be sidelined for the first leg of the Magic's back-to-back set due to back spasms, but the fifth-year guard could be availalbe for Sunday's road tilt against the Clippers. The Magic will turn to Jevon Carter, Jett Howard, Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva to pick up the slack in Suggs' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 516 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2428 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2428 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2230 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2230 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More