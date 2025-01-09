Jalen Suggs Injury: Out indefinitely with back strain

The Magic announced Thursday that Suggs has been diagnosed with a low back strain following further revaluation, and his return to game action will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Suggs has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves after missing Orlando's last two contests due to the back injury he sustained on a hard fall to the court in this past Friday's 106-97 win over the Raptors. The Magic aren't providing a clear timeline for Suggs' return, but at the very least, fantasy managers should prepare for the young guard to remain out for both legs of the team's back-to-back set, which wraps up with a matchup with the Bucks on Friday. Cole Anthony has started at point guard in Suggs's stead in the past two games and should continue to benefit from elevated playing time in the short term.