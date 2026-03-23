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Jalen Suggs Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:07am

Suggs (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Presumably, Suggs woke up under the weather as he wasn't on the original injury report. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for Tuesday. As for Monday, the Magic may need to rely heavily on Jevon Carter.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
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