Jalen Suggs Injury: Out with illness
Suggs (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Presumably, Suggs woke up under the weather as he wasn't on the original injury report. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for Tuesday. As for Monday, the Magic may need to rely heavily on Jevon Carter.
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