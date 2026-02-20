Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 2:26pm

Suggs is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to back spasms.

Suggs may have tweaked his back during the Magic's 131-94 win over the Kings on Thursday, when he recorded nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one block over 20 minutes. Jevon Carter, Jett Howard, Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva figure to be the top candidates to enter the Magic's starting five if Suggs is unable to play Saturday.

