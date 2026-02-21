Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Suggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Suggs didn't play in the first leg of the back-to-back set Saturday, but the questionable tag leaves the door open for a potential return to action Sunday. Suggs last played in Thursday's win over the Kings, where he recorded nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one block over 20 minutes.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
30 days ago