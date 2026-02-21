Jalen Suggs Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Suggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Suggs didn't play in the first leg of the back-to-back set Saturday, but the questionable tag leaves the door open for a potential return to action Sunday. Suggs last played in Thursday's win over the Kings, where he recorded nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one block over 20 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 516 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2428 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2428 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2230 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2230 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More