Jalen Suggs Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Suggs (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Suggs will miss his 11th consecutive contest due to a left quad contusion. There is no clear timetable for the 23-year-old's return, though his next chance to play will come Sunday against Washington. Anthony Black and Cole Anthony should continue to receive an uptick in playing time with Suggs on the shelf.

