Jalen Suggs Injury: Remains out Friday
Suggs (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Suggs will miss his 11th consecutive contest due to a left quad contusion. There is no clear timetable for the 23-year-old's return, though his next chance to play will come Sunday against Washington. Anthony Black and Cole Anthony should continue to receive an uptick in playing time with Suggs on the shelf.
