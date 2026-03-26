Jalen Suggs Injury: Remains questionable for Thursday
Suggs (illness) participated in the Magic's morning shootaround but remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround that Suggs is "definitely" feeling better, so the guard is trending in the right direction as Thursday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff approaches. Suggs has missed the Magic's last two games while recovering from the illness.
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