Jalen Suggs Injury: Ruled out

Suggs (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Heat.

Suggs was listed as probable on Orlando's initial injury report but was downgraded to questionable Saturday morning and has officially been ruled out. The 23-year-old guard suffered an unspecified ankle injury in Thursday's game against OKC. Anthony Black will take Suggs' place in the starting lineup while Cory Joseph and Cole Anthony are candidates for expanded roles off the bench.