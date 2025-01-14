Jalen Suggs Injury: Ruled out against Milwaukee

Suggs (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic will be without Suggs for a sixth straight game as the rising star deals with a back strain. Cole Anthony has been starting in place of Suggs, and that will likely be the case once again against Milwaukee. Anthony is coming off his best game as a starter this season, scoring 27 points in the win over the 76ers on Sunday.