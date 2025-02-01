Jalen Suggs Injury: Ruled out against Utah

Suggs (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Suggs will miss a third straight game Saturday as he deals with a left quadriceps contusion. The rising star returned to the floor for the Magic recently after a 10-game absence but is now on the mend again after playing 16 minutes in a win over the Pistons. Anthony Black will likely remain in the starting lineup, with the 23-year-old unable to play in Utah.