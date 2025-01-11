Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Suggs (back) will not play Sunday against the 76ers.

The Magic announced Jan. 9th that Suggs would be sidelined indefinitely, so this update isn't a big surprise. Suggs' next chance to play will be Jan. 15 against Minnesota, but he should be considered questionable at best for that contest. Cole Anthony is likely to benefit the most from a fantasy perspective in the meantime.

