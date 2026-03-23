Jalen Suggs Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Suggs (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Suggs sat out of Monday's matchup after waking up under the weather, and the team has now moved forward with downgrading him to out for the second half of Orlando's back-to-back. Jevon Carter drew the start at point guard Monday and should be in position to do so again in Cleveland.