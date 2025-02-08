Jalen Suggs Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Suggs (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Suggs will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a left quadriceps contusion, and he has missed 15 of the Magic's last 16 games due to injury. Cole Anthony, Anthony Black and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will continue to handle backcourt duties for the Magic due to Suggs' absence. Suggs' next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Hawks.
