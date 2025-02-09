Jalen Suggs Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Suggs (quadriceps) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Suggs has missed seven straight games and will likely miss an eighth Monday. He continues to be initially listed as doubtful, but it's unclear how close he is to actually suiting up again. Suggs' next chance will come Wednesday against the Hornets, the Magic's final game before the All-Star break, while Cole Anthony and Anthony Black should continue to handle increased roles in the starting point guard's absence.