Jalen Suggs Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Suggs (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

It appears Suggs will miss a fifth straight game due to a left quadriceps bruise that he suffered in late January. The fourth-year guard has missed 14 of the Magic's last 15 games due to his current quad injury and a prior back issue, which has prevented Orlando from operating at full strength with Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Anthony Black should remain in the Magic's starting lineup Wednesday if Suggs is officially ruled out.