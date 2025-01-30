Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Will be true game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Suggs (quadriceps) remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers and will go through pregame warmups before Orlando provides an update on his status, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Gonzaga product's availability remains in question with about one hour remaining until tipoff. The team will have a better idea of Suggs' status after he tests out his injured quad in warmups.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
