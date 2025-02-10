Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Suggs Injury: Won't go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Suggs (quadricep) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs will miss his eighth consecutive contest Monday due to a left quad contusion. His last opportunity to suit up before the All-Star break will come Wednesday versus the Hornets. Cole Anthony and Anthony Black will likely continue to see a bump in playing time with Suggs on the shelf.

