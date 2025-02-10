Jalen Suggs Injury: Won't go Monday
Suggs (quadricep) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Suggs will miss his eighth consecutive contest Monday due to a left quad contusion. His last opportunity to suit up before the All-Star break will come Wednesday versus the Hornets. Cole Anthony and Anthony Black will likely continue to see a bump in playing time with Suggs on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now