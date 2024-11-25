Jalen Suggs Injury: Won't play Monday

Suggs (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Suggs will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to a left hamstring injury he suffered against the Pistons on Saturday. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Bulls. Garry Harris will take Suggs' place in the starting lineup Monday, while Anthony Black and Cole Anthony should see increased minutes off the bench.