Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 2:47pm

Suggs (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Suggs will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to a left hamstring injury he suffered against the Pistons on Saturday. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Bulls. Garry Harris will take Suggs' place in the starting lineup Monday, while Anthony Black and Cole Anthony should see increased minutes off the bench.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now