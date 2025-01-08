Jalen Suggs Injury: Won't play Thursday
Suggs (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Despite participating in Wednesday's practice, Suggs will be unable to go for the Magic on Thursday due to a back strain. His next chance to play is Friday's game against the Bucks on the second leg of Orlando's back-to-back. In the star guard's absence, Cole Anthony should continue starting at point guard in a tough matchup against Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now