Jalen Suggs News: All-around game vs. OKC

Suggs logged 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes during the Magic's 113-108 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Suggs finished Tuesday's game as the Magic's leader in assists and third in scoring behind Paolo Banchero (32 points) and Desmond Bane (16 points). It was the eighth time this season that Suggs connected on at least four three-pointers, and that is an encouraging sign seeing as he was connecting on just 22.2 percent of his three-point attempts (on 6.8 3PA/G) over his four prior outings. The fifth-year guard has averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.6 steals over 29.9 minutes per game since March 1.