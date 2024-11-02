Jalen Suggs News: All-around showing in defeat

Suggs finished Friday's 120-109 loss to Cleveland with 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes.

Suggs did a little bit of everything Friday for Orlando, leading all players in the contest in scoring, assists and steals while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a well-rounded performance. Suggs, who set a new season high in scoring and rebounds, has gotten off to a hot start to the 2024-25 campaign while posting at least 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in three contests.