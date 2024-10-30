Jalen Suggs News: Big all-around effort in loss

Suggs totaled 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 loss to Chicago.

The fourth-year point guard made an impact at both ends of the court as he continues his hot start to the season. Suggs is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.4 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks through the first five games of the campaign, numbers which would represent career highs nearly across the board if he's able to maintain something even close to that pace.