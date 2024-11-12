Jalen Suggs News: Briefly exits game Tuesday
Suggs exited the game following a collision with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter, though he has since returned, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Suggs was slow to get up after the collision, but he returned to the game in the second quarter after being checked out by medical staff on the bench. The 23-year-old will likely remain in the rest of the way, though his status is something to monitor moving forward.
