Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 2:42pm

Suggs (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Suggs has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up Wednesday after leaving Sunday's win over the Nets in the second quarter due to a right wrist sprain. In December, Suggs averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game across 12 appearances.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now