Jalen Suggs News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Suggs (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Suggs has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up Wednesday after leaving Sunday's win over the Nets in the second quarter due to a right wrist sprain. In December, Suggs averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game across 12 appearances.