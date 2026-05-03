Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Closes with six stocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 8:17pm

Suggs closed Sunday's 116-94 loss to Detroit in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with six points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals over 36 minutes.

Suggs got to work on the defensive end, tallying six combined steals-plus-blocks. However, it was a different story on the offensive end, where he scored just six points, finishing in single digits for the third time in the past four games. Sunday's Game 7 loss brings to an end what was a disappointing season for the Magic, due in large part to the fact that injuries were a constant issue. Suggs continues to be one of the best defensive guards in the league, although he certainly wasn't immune to injuries, missing a total of 25 regular-season games.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
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