Jalen Suggs News: Comes close to double-double

Suggs had 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over the Wizards.

Suggs finished just one assist away from a double-double, but there are some encouraging signs with the veteran floor general -- even if he's not putting up the kind of scoring numbers he's used to. He has recorded 25-plus minutes in back-to-back starts, and that's huge since he hadn't done that since early February. Once Suggs shakes off the rust from his shot, he should see an uptick in his scoring numbers as well. Since returning to the hardwood three games ago, Suggs has made just four of his 16 three-pointers while shooting 31.3 percent from the floor.