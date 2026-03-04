Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Suggs had 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over the Wizards.

Suggs finished just one assist away from a double-double, but there are some encouraging signs with the veteran floor general -- even if he's not putting up the kind of scoring numbers he's used to. He has recorded 25-plus minutes in back-to-back starts, and that's huge since he hadn't done that since early February. Once Suggs shakes off the rust from his shot, he should see an uptick in his scoring numbers as well. Since returning to the hardwood three games ago, Suggs has made just four of his 16 three-pointers while shooting 31.3 percent from the floor.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
39 days ago