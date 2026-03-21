Jalen Suggs News: Continues producing steals

Suggs ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Suggs looks to be just about all the way back from a back issue that cost him some time in late February. The fifth-year guard has averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest in his last seven games, tallying at least one steal in each game.