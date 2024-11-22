Jalen Suggs News: Drops 23 points in victory

Suggs racked up 23 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Suggs' total could have been higher with better accuracy beyond the arc, where he recorded his highest shot volume of the season. His scoring totals have been exemplary over the last three games. He's averaged 35.3 minutes and 23.0 points over that span.