Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Drops efficient 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:17am

Suggs posted 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 victory over the Bucks.

Sunday marked Suggs' ninth game of the season with at least 20 points. The point guard's workload is stabilizing following a recent three-game absence with a back issue. Suggs has averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.5 minutes per game across his last five outings.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
