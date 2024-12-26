Jalen Suggs News: Game-high 29 points Thursday

Suggs tallied 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 loss to the Heat.

Suggs led both teams in scoring Thursday in a game that saw neither team eclipse 90 points. However, Suggs' struggles from beyond the arc continued and over his last five games he's gone just 8-for-39 from three. He also committed a game-high seven turnovers, and he's turned the ball over at least four times in four of his last five outings. Suggs is still adjusting to being the main offensive option for the Magic due to the absences of Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique). Suggs and the Magic will look to bounce back in the second leg of a back-to-back Friday against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.