Jalen Suggs News: Good to go Thursday
Suggs (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Suggs will see his first action since Feb. 19 after going down with a back strain. He figures to slot right back into the starting five given his absence was a short one, which would bump Tristan da Silva back to a bench role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2433 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2433 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2235 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2235 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More