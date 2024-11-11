Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Held to five points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:25am

Suggs racked up five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 victory over the Wizards.

Suggs was held to single-digit points for the second game in a row, and his minutes were reduced with Cole Anthony having the hot hand off the bench. Despite a couple of duds on the offensive side of the ball, Suggs has had a strong campaign overall through 11 games with averages of 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now