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Jalen Suggs News: Limited scoring output in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Suggs amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 win over the Kings.

Suggs returned to the hardwood after a two-game absence, and while he had a decent stat line, he failed to provide much value as a scoring weapon. This was his sixth consecutive game in which he couldn't reach the 15-point mark, and at this point, it's fair to consider Suggs only a secondary option on offense, well behind the one-two combo of Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane in terms of usage rate and shooting volume.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
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