Jalen Suggs News: Logs series-high 37 minutes
Suggs finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Suggs logged 37 minutes, the most he has played thus far during the playoffs. After another season littered with injuries, Suggs has managed to stay relatively healthy over the past month, appearing in 15 games during that time. As for the playoffs, Suggs has scored double digits in four of his five appearances, averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 29Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 228 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 1020 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 822 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 525 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More