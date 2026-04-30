Jalen Suggs News: Logs series-high 37 minutes

Suggs finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Suggs logged 37 minutes, the most he has played thus far during the playoffs. After another season littered with injuries, Suggs has managed to stay relatively healthy over the past month, appearing in 15 games during that time. As for the playoffs, Suggs has scored double digits in four of his five appearances, averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.