Jalen Suggs News: Makes three treys vs. Wolves

Suggs accumulated 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 victory over the Timberwolves.

Suggs didn't have a lot of touches on offense, but he was extremely sharp with his shot and drained three of his five three-pointers -- it was his fourth straight game, and seventh of the last eight, in which he drained two or more treys. Suggs will need to be on point with his three-point shot in the playoffs, as the return of Franz Wagner means his role on offense will be even more secondary, as he'll sit behind behind Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and the German forward in terms of offensive touches and usage rate.