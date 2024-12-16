Jalen Suggs News: Nearly double-doubles

Suggs fouled out of Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Knicks after recording nine points (4-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

Suggs was hot coming into Sunday's game on the offensive end, and while that wasn't the case in this loss, he made up for it with excellent playmaking and defense. He tied his career-bets mark of three blocks, and he's been terrific throughout December with averages of 18.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 2.3 steals and 2.4 three-pointers over his last seven games.